Govt. not letting reservation benefit reach poor: Bidhuri

LoP says income certificates deliberately not being issued in Capital

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday alleged that the people of Delhi were not getting the benefit of 10% reservation announced by the Centre meant for the economically challenged belonging to upper castes.

Mr. Bidhuri said income certificates of such citizens were deliberately not being issued in Delhi by the AAP government, which had “openly opposed” this reservation.

“Now the government deliberately is not giving the benefits to deprive the people of Delhi...,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.