‘Govt. not giving sanitary pads to schoolchildren’

11 December 2020 23:01 IST

The Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) on Monday lashed out the Delhi government for not providing sanitary pads to schoolchildren under the Udaan scheme during the pandemic.

DPMC chief Amrrita Dhawan said if the government was not providing sanitary napkins to these girls then the party is ready to take up the responsibility. “The pandemic can end but the menstrual cycle will not. This is each women's reality and hence we bleed with pride,” Ms. Dhawan said.

Under the scheme, 30,000 out of school girls used to get six sanitary napkins a month for ₹6. Ms. Dhawan said while the government is using the pandemic as a reason to have not floated a new tender for the scheme, data shows that in last 18 months, sanitary napkins were provided for only six months.

