Govt. must summon Assembly session, says Congress

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said if the AAP government is really interested in the welfare of farmers, then it should immediately summon a session of the Legislative Assembly and pass a resolution against the law made by the Centre.

At a press meet, Congress leader Alka Lamba said the Delhi BJP was “play-acting” to mislead the farmers by spreading lies about the three anti-farmer Bills. The government was shedding “crocodile tears” on the issue.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal needs to clarify whether his government would implement the Bill or not. If the Delhi government is really interested in the welfare of farmers, then the Delhi Congress demands that Mr. Kejriwal immediately summon the Assembly session and pass a resolution against the law made by the Centre and clearly state that anti-farmer law will not be enforced in Delhi,” Ms. Lamba said.