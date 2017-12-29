Govt mulls QR codes in autos, cabs

To make women commuters utilising the services of autorickshaws and cabs feel safer, the Transport Department is mulling the mandatory installation of Quick Response (QR) identification codes on such vehicles, enabling swift response from enforcement agencies in light of an emergency, by next year.

Sharing details

Commuters will be able to scan these codes on applications such as WhatsApp and send details about the driver and the vehicle they board to family members in addition to using the Delhi Police’s ‘Himmat App’ which can share the said details with a specialised control room.

“While the Delhi Police is experimenting with the QR on a number of commercial vehicles such as cabs operating from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the transport department is mulling making their installation a mandatory condition for the grant of commercial permits to both cabs and auto-rickshaws,” said a senior government official.

“The passenger will be able to share the details of the vehicle through the QR code and will be contacted via a Departmental helpline to seek updates on their safety within fixed intervals — a function which was so far only in the hands of, in the case of cabs, companies which operate them via web-based applications,” the official added.

According to a source, the department’s plan revolved around linking the service with its upcoming central control room (CCR) at its Civil Lines headquarters here and aiming at making it operational by early next year, according to sources.

The facility at Rajpur Road will be used to monitor feeds from CCTV-equipped vehicles on its enforcement department and cameras installed aboard buses being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation. It is now proposed to equip it to monitor auto-rickshaws and cabs though the QR code, too.

The department is also in the process of creating a comprehensive database of cab operators.