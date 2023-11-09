Govt. mulls ban on all taxis from other States when odd-even scheme kicks off

November 09, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has proposed a ban on the entry of all taxis into the city from other States when the odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme is implemented in the national capital, according to sources.

The prohibition is part of the proposal the government is likely to submit to the Supreme Court on Friday.

The apex court had on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to consider whether only taxis registered in Delhi should be allowed in the city.

It had made the remarks during a hearing over the Capital’s deteriorating air quality.

The Delhi government had announced the implementation of its week-long traffic plan from November 13, a day after Deepavali, when air pollution is likely to shoot up.

Mr. Rai on Wednesday told reporters that the Transport Department has been asked to prepare a comprehensive report on the apex court’s observation about app-based taxis.

“We will submit it in the Supreme Court on Friday,” he added.

According to officials, the Transport Department is yet to get approval for the vehicle-rationing scheme from Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

‘Plan in the works’

Meanwhile, a senior department official said commuters from NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida would have to depend on metro services once the odd-even scheme is implemented.

“Commuters will not be able to enter Delhi in cabs registered outside the Capital,” the official added.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra told The Hindu that the department is still in the process of formulating a plan about the cabs registered in the other States.

When asked if commuters to the IGI Airport from NCR cities like Gurugram and Noida will be allowed to travel in cabs registered in other States, he said details are yet to be finalised.

The odd-even vehicle-rationing scheme was first introduced in 2016 to combat air pollution.

Under it, vehicles with registration numbers ending with even digits are allowed to run on even dates and those with odd numbers are allowed to run on odd dates.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi and its suburbs slipped to the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday.

Air quality drops

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 426, worsening from 395 on Tuesday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (384), Gurugram (385), Noida (405), Greater Noida (478), and Faridabad (425) also reported hazardous air quality.

A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

