Govt. moves HC over ICU bed reservation for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi government has moved the Delhi High Court challenging its decision which stayed the Health and Family Welfare Department’s order directing 33 big private hospitals here to reserve 80% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

The petition stated that the Single-Judge Bench, while passing the order, did not appreciate the categoric submissions made on its behalf regarding the surge in the number of COVID-19 patients, and the dynamic efforts being undertaken to tackle the ever-changing situation regarding healthcare and medical facilities in the Capital on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government stated that the High Court’s order on Tuesday was passed on the plea of the Association of Healthcare Providers and has been masked as a petition that is seeking to secure the interest of non-COVID-19 patients.

“In reality, the same has been preferred on behalf of private nursing homes and hospitals solely to look out for and secure their own financial interests, and be able to levy arbitrary and exorbitant medical treatment fee and other such charges from critical COVID-19 patients,” the petition stated.

“It is critical to note that several hospitals out of the subject 33 hospitals had, in fact, been operating as full COVID-19 hospitals and several others have been set up on land obtained by the government, at concessional rates,” the plea stated. The High Court had said that the operation of the department’s order shall remain stayed till the next date of the hearing on October 16.

The association, in its plea filed through advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, had said that private hospitals routinely get patients of heart attacks, grievous injuries, acute pulmonary disorders, complex fractures and even other conditions, like cancer, transplant and cardiac patients which require urgent intervention and critical care.

“Reserving 80% beds in the ICU will deny urgent care to seriously ill patients, requiring vital surgical interventions and critical care. These beds, which may constitute 15 to 20% of overall ICU bed capacity in some of the hospitals, are not usable for COVID-19 patients since very rarely does a COVID-19 patient of that age require critical care,” the petition had stated.