‘Govt. looting migrants in collusion with transport mafia’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Kejriwal government was looting the migrant workers in collusion with the transport mafia as they were being charged ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 from Noida border near Mayur Vihar to reach various destinations in Uttar Pradesh. The normal fares it said on such routes were between ₹350 and ₹500.

‘Offered to help’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar, after interacting with migrant workers, said that the party had sent a list of migrant workers, who wished to go back to their hometowns, to the Delhi government.

The party had also offered to arrange transport and bear the travel cost if the Kejriwal government was not willing to shoulder the responsibility, he said.

“With schools shut, the government could have easily requisitioned services of school buses to transport the migrants either for free or by charging nominal fares, but the Kejriwal government delayed the matter to such an extent that the desperate workers started journey on foot in depressing conditions,” Mr. Kumar said.

He further alleged that the government was keeping people in the dark about the actual preparations by the Delhi government to tackle the pandemic as the number of positive cases was rising drastically.

