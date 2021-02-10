Govt. looks for new agency to do pollution source study

The Delhi government will work with researchers to “soon” launch a study to find sources of air pollution in the city on a real-time basis, the authorities said on Tuesday.
In December, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken a decision to cancel a study, which was being done by the University of Washington in St. Louis for the Delhi government at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The government had paid over ₹50 lakh to the university but decided to cancel the study as a government-appointed committee had raised red flags about the study, said officials.
“In a bid to study and combat pollution sources in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with researchers of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI. During this meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will work with teams of researchers and launch ‘Real-time Source Apportionment’ project in Delhi, along with setting up an advanced monitoring system of real-time pollution sources,” an official statement read.
IIT Kanpur has submitted a proposal for a study that will cost about ₹11 crore. An expert panel is examining the proposal.
