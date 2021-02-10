Delhi

Govt. looks for new agency to do pollution source study

The Delhi government will work with researchers to “soon” launch a study to find sources of air pollution in the city on a real-time basis, the authorities said on Tuesday.

In December, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken a decision to cancel a study, which was being done by the University of Washington in St. Louis for the Delhi government at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The government had paid over ₹50 lakh to the university but decided to cancel the study as a government-appointed committee had raised red flags about the study, said officials.

“In a bid to study and combat pollution sources in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a meeting with researchers of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and TERI. During this meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will work with teams of researchers and launch ‘Real-time Source Apportionment’ project in Delhi, along with setting up an advanced monitoring system of real-time pollution sources,” an official statement read.

IIT Kanpur has submitted a proposal for a study that will cost about ₹11 crore. An expert panel is examining the proposal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 12:54:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-looks-for-new-agency-to-do-pollution-source-study/article33796251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY