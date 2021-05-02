Govt. launches portal for help

New Delhi

02 May 2021 01:01 IST

The Delhi government on Saturday launched an initiative welcoming people in India and abroad to contribute to its ongoing fight against the ongoing wave of COVID-19.

The government stated it was looking to get urgent support on a range of critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and D-type oxygen cylinders among others through the initiative.

“Indian citizens and diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. Thousands of people responded to my call to donate plasma since last year, and this has resulted in saving many lives in the last one year,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Anyone interested in contributing by providing priority equipment and funds for the purchase of priority equipment can express their intent or commitment through the website delhifightscorona.in/ donate.