Govt. launches portal for dust control norms

New Delhi

08 October 2021 03:24 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday started a webpage — Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal — on which construction and demolition sites have to register themselves.

₹5 lakh fine

The government also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a construction site for alleged violation of dust control norms.

“Through this portal, all the construction works going on inside Delhi, whether it is a house or the work of agencies and contractors, or other personal constructions, will be closely monitored and managed. Training will begin next week to connect people to the portal so that they can be taught how to work with it,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said at the launch.

The Minister said that in the first phase, the government would start the training work with civic bodies, DDA, PWD, CPWD, and other government agencies. “In the second phase, we will train private corporations...,” he said.

Fifteen mandatory measures on the portal have to be followed by everyone.