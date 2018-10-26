Govt launches online facility for DTC bus pass

(From left) DTC Managing Director Manoj Kumar, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi during the inauguration of the facility on Thursday. | Photo Credit: de25 transport

more-in

The city government on Thursday launched an online facility for commuters to obtain concessional passes for journeys aboard Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The system is expected to benefit around nine lakh passengers in the Capital, the government said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said bus commuters can apply online for general category passes, that will be delivered to their doorstep within five working days. Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, DTC Managing Director Manoj Kumar and other senior Corporation officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

In the next phase of bringing transport services online, the Department will cover concessional passes for senior citizens and students, the Minister said. He added that integration of the online bus pass system with the common mobility card was also being explored. Mr. Gahlot said the DTC issues over 25 lakh bus passes annually, of which nine lakh are general category passes.

These can be applied for by logging on to www.dtcpass.delhi.gov.in., he added.

At present, passes can be obtained online for both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses plying on all general routes, Airport Express services, Delhi-NCR-airport and Delhi to NCR towns (Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad) routes. Applicants will have to bear ₹33 as printing and postal charges besides the pass amount. Ms. Joshi said the Department was focused on facilitating citizens through online services in a transparent and connected manner.