Govt. launches month-long campaign to register construction workers

New Delhi

23 February 2021 00:53 IST

Camps to operate till March 22 at 45 sites across the Capital

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government has started registration camps for construction workers at 45 sites across the city, which includes 29 government schools and 16 major construction sites, from Monday. The process will go on for a month.

He said that only 2.12 lakh out of the estimated 10 lakh construction workers have registered to avail a large number of schemes, including pension and maternity benefits.

Mr. Sisodia said that there are around 262 major labour chowks in the city and a massive awareness campaign is being launched at these chowks, with hoardings, posters, and handbills distribution to encourage construction workers to register at registration camps in their nearby locations.

“There are many workers whose registration has lapsed, and they have been duly informed about renewing their membership. He said that registration camps will operate from February 22 to March 22, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction workers can visit registration camps for new registration, renewals, and verification process of registration,” an official statement said.

Construction workers can get them registered using Delhi government’s doorstep delivery service by calling 1076 and the personnel concerned from the Labour Department will reach their house to register them.

Under different schemes of Delhi government, workers can get ₹3-5 lakh for construction of house, ₹30,000 under maternity benefit scheme, ₹20,000 as loan for the purchase of ₹work-related tools and ₹5,000 as grant for the purchase of tools.

“Workers’ families get assistance of ₹1 lakh in case of natural death and ₹2 lakh in case of death due to accident. They may also avail ₹1 lakh in case of permanent total disability and a disability pension of ₹3,000 per month,” the statement said.