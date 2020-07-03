Govt. launches e-portal for schoolchildren

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday launched an e-learning portal — LEAD (Learning through E-Resources Made Accessible for Delhi) — developed by the Delhi government that contains 10,000 instructional materials and course content for Classes I to XII.

The portals, the government said, will give students access to textbooks, study material and course content as per the syllabus of the CBSE, NCERT and Delhi government’s curriculum online. It will include digital QR coded textbooks, explanatory videos, practice questions and evaluation.

Inaugurating the e-resource, the Minister said that in addition to regularly upgrading textbooks, the teachers of government schools are also preparing fresh support material every year.

Method to connect

Mr. Sisodia said that via LEAD the government will be sharing its teaching-learning material on the digital platform- DIKSHA. “It is a way for us to connect and share our programmes and experiences with the entire country. The online portal will also enable us to learn from the teaching-learning experiments and experiences of other States. It is going to be a mutual sharing and enlightening experience for us all,” he said.

He added that during the pandemic students and their parents have shown interest in online learning, which has raised the team’s confidence that children will utilise e-learning resources on LEAD portal.