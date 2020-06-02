Delhi

Govt. launches app for information on vacant beds in city hospitals

A complaint can be lodged if hospital refuses admission: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a mobile app to track and display the availability of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients at both private and government hospitals in the city. The “Delhi Corona” app would go a long way in filling what he termed was an information gap regarding the availability of hospital beds here, he said.

“There are 6,731 beds as against 2,600 patients in Delhi government hospitals and around 4,100 beds are vacant. But people are unable to gather information on where they will receive adequate treatment and on availability of beds, etc. They have no idea what to do if that happens. To bridge that gap in information, we have launched this app,” he said.

In addition to providing this information which will be updated at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day, the app would also be utilised for the redressal or complaints related to refusal by hospitals to admit patients, Mr. Kejriwal added. “There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there is no need to panic because we have made sufficient arrangements for your treatment,” he said at a digital briefing.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, he said, adding that data related to beds and ventilators at city hospitals can also be accessed on the web on delhifightscorona.in/beds.

Citizens can also call on 1031 to know the bed availability status on SMS.

“If you are denied a bed in a hospital, after accessing information on the availability of beds in that hospital, you can call on 1031 then and there. Your complaint will be notified to our Special Secretary, Health, and your complaint will be resolved and the bed will be made available to you,” he said.

If a doctor says there is no need to be admitted to the hospital and advises one to self-isolate at home because one is asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, citizens were advised to do so. While under home isolation, a team would be in regular touch with such patients and their families.

