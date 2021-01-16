Govt. launches 450 artistes under its Street Theatre and Performing Arts Fellowship

NEW DELHI

The Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture and Languages on Friday launched 450 artistes under its Street Theatre and Performing Arts Fellowship. The performers will present their art on the streets.

While launching the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “Artists from Delhi, over the past few years, have been asking me to promote street art in Delhi. They pointed out that though there are concentrated cultural hubs like Mandi House, we need to expand culture to all parts of the city.”

He added while traveling to Europe and other progressive countries in Asia, he had seen a thriving street art culture wherein artists from all backgrounds take their art to public spaces.

“We created this to give that opportunity to those who have talent in Delhi. Our government schools here remain vacant in the evening. We have decided to give these artists that space in the evenings to refine their talent, and where they are trained,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The fellowship started by Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Arts, Culture and Languages. “Delhi government is not only offering a means of livelihood to the artists but will work as a facilitator to empower the artists. It will also serve as an opportunity for the artists to perform their art in a creative way across different corners of Delhi. We want people to get used to art in this city, so our city thrives in music, art and culture all year round,” Mr. Sisodia said.