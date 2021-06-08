‘Govt. keeping people away from ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme’

Delhi BJP chief says scheme could have helped over 70L people

Terming it the world’s largest healthcare insurance scheme with 50 crore citizens entitled to benefits of ₹5 lakh a year, the BJP on Monday demanded why the Delhi government was keeping the people away from the ambit of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“If Delhi had also implemented it, some 72.78 lakh people would have benefited so far. In the absence of a proper healthcare system, Delhiites went through a harrowing time,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that scores of Delhi’s citizens died during the second COVID wave but could not avail of adequate treatment. “The fact is that 32 government and 49 private hospitals in Delhi are listed under this scheme but sadly people could not get treatment at these hospitals,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said had the Ayushman Bharat scheme been in force, Delhiites whose parents are in U.P., Bihar or other States could have been treated in the Capital and vice-versa.