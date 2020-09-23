‘Govt. keeping eye on price of essential goods’

New Delhi

23 September 2020 23:57 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said that the Delhi government was keeping a close watch on the prices of essential commodities and intervention would be made wherever possible, to stabilise the rates.

The Minister directed the Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner to convene weekly meetings with departments and agencies to ensure that the prices of essential commodities were kept under control.

