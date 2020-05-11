Delhi

Govt. issues SOP for hospitals on reporting COVID-19 deaths

It warns of strict action against delay

The Delhi government issued an order to both public and private hospitals in the Capital and warned of strict action in case of any delay in reporting COVID-19 deaths.

After allegations were made that the government was not reporting the actual number of deaths due to the virus, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with a standard operating procedure (SOP) under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a ‘death report’ to the government by 5 p.m. everyday.

“It has come to notice that both public and private hospitals are not reporting the deaths of positive cases of COVID-19 ...in a timely and regular manner. Despite several reminders, the death summaries are not being provided to the Death Audit Committee resulting in incorrect/delayed reports being submitted,” the order reads.

“Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths,” Mr. Dev said in the order. The order said that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and action as per relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws will be taken against defaulters without any further notice.

A Death Audit Committee was constituted on April 20 with the mandate to audit each and every death case on a daily basis in which COVID-19 test is positive in all government and private hospitals before releasing the data.

