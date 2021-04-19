Govt. issues guidelines for gated societies to set up COVID facilities

NEW DELHI

The Delhi government on Sunday issued guidelines for gated residential complexes to set up COVID-19 facilities to deal with the rising cases in the city.

It said the COVID care facility could be set up using the resources of RWAs/residential societies/NGOs and would be a dedicated health facility for management of suspected, asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic or mild cases in that particular area.

Who all barred?

It said this is not meant for elderly people, children below 10 years, pregnant/lactating women, patients with co-morbidities.

The guidelines said intermixing of suspected and confirmed cases shall be allowed and a doctor residing within the gated complex or one provided by the NGO will facilitate daily examination.

“The community living in gated complexes may like to create small COVID facility within the residential complex...this will help reduce the burden on existing facilities...,” the guidelines said.

The facility can be set up in a community hall, centre, common utility area within the premises of residential complexes or empty flats that are isolated location-wise from the rest of the occupied dwelling.

The guidelines include a separate entry/exit and a separate toilet for suspected and confirmed cases with proper cleaning and supplies. It added that beds shall be placed with spatial separation of at least 1 metre from one another and that adequate natural room ventilation shall be ensured. For cleaning, the guidelines said that used linen, pillow covers, towels could be kept in disposable bags for 72 hours and then washed at the patient’s home. The guidelines include a list of dos and don’ts for the patients or suspected patients and the caregivers.