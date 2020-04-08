Govt. is not well-prepared to fight virus: Cong. chief

The Delhi Congress head Ch. Anil Kumar on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was talking about its strategy to contain a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the city but does not have the capacity to test people showing symptoms or protect the doctors.
“Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] kits are running out here while cases have grown to the third-highest number in the country. Patients at LNJP hospital are only increasing,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the government was not well-prepared.
“Today is World Health Day and the Delhi State Cancer Institute had to be closed because 18 medical staff working there have tested positive for COgVID-19. This has happened this is because the government is not providing PPE kits,” he added.
