Govt. inducts 30 engineers, 22 Green Delhi Fellows

New Delhi

03 February 2022 00:54 IST

The Delhi government on Wednesday inducted 30 junior environmental engineers and 22 ‘Green Delhi Fellows’. The engineers and the fellows will add strength to the government’s environment enforcement and regulatory measures, authorities said.

“The Green Delhi Fellowship Programme is a one-of-a-kind initiative by the Arvind Kejriwal government for young, motivated professionals to innovatively and creatively support Delhi’s environmental governance. DPCC too has been further strengthened by hiring 30 Junior Environmental Engineers for the first time in almost three decades,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The fellows and engineers will work under the close supervision of senior officials on various environmental issues ranging from air pollution to preservation of forests, as per the government.

Advertising

Advertising