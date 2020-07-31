Govt. ignoring their plight, allege JJ cluster residents

Residents of JJ clusters living in temporary tents on Thursday.

NEW DELHI

31 July 2020 03:08 IST

They are living in tents even 12 days after their homes were swept away in rain

The residents of Anna Nagar JJ cluster — where 12 houses were swept away 12 days ago — still continue to live in tents and expect a “closure”.

“There has been no word from the government. At least they should tell us if they are even planning to take action. They should tell us if we need to start looking for accommodation ourselves so that we can prepare accordingly,” said Kuber Chandra Kotiyal, a resident who works as a security guard.

The residents said they have been living in open tents since July 19 and while officials have visited them, nothing has changed.

“A local MLA had visited four days ago. After we shared our problems, he promised us a bigger tent and mattresses. We haven’t received anything yet,” said Neha, another resident.

Earlier, the residents would rush to the Indraprastha Metro Station whenever it rained. However, the security personnel there have allegedly forbidden them from taking shelter now.

“For the last few days, we are not being allowed to enter. Hence, we stay here in the tents whenever it rains,” said Baljeet.

The residents said they have been struggling for basic requirements.

“We are not given breakfast. Even if I buy milk, I have to boil it in a neighbour’s house. How long will they entertain us after all?” asked Kotiyal.

‘A permanent place’

The residents said they would be content with even just a roof over their heads. “We just need a permanent place to stay. Whatever losses we have incurred, nothing can be done. We will buy things again with our meagre earnings, but we do need a roof to stay,” he said.