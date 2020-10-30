‘Govt. ignored plaints on misgovernance at JNU ’

We wrote 3 letters to President: JNUTA

Reacting to an order issued by the Ministry of Education stating that the President of India and the Visitor of DU has initiated an inquiry against the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the JNU Teachers’ Association asked why the Ministry had ignored complaints about alleged misgovernance at the JNU.

The JNUTA said that the President is the Visitor of both universities and the common appointing authority of their Vice-Chancellors. Similar provisions to those in the DU Act that have been invoked in taking the present action also exist in the JNU Act.

“The charges of misgovernance in JNU have been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Department of Higher Education along with details, including documentation that served as evidence. The JNUTA had also written three open letters to the Visitor between December 9, 2019 and January 6, 2020,” it said.

The background to these letters, the association said, included the crisis created in the university by the unilateral hostel fee hike decision, the mockery of an attempted “WhatsApp examination” and then the gruesome incident of mob violence that was unleashed at JNU on January 5.

It also added other instances when the JNUTA’s voice was “ignored” over the past few years while it was highlighting “misgovernance” at JNU via a detailed dossier and a referendum calling for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

“In the background of the inquiry against, and suspension of, the DU V-C and the initiation of the process of selection of the next JNU V-C, JNU faculty can thus legitimately ask why the Department of Higher Education has remained a mute spectator to the systematic destruction of one of India’s premier universities and the unique synergy of academic excellence, social equity and democracy that became its hallmark,” the JNUTA said.