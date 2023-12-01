ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. hospitals to screen children amid pneumonia outbreak in China

December 01, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said there is no need to panic and that directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to procure an anti-viral drug for children. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said two government hospitals — Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya — will start screening child patients admitted for respiratory ailments through multiplex PCR tests.

These tests, the Minister explained, will be able to detect if the children are being affected by a new kind of pathogen.

The announcement comes in the wake of an advisory by the Union Health Ministry to States on November 26 to immediately review public health preparedness in view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with officials and health experts, Mr. Bharadwaj said there is no need to panic and that directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to procure an anti-viral drug for children, administered in such cases, which could be used in case of an emergency.

“Till now, no new pathogens have been detected. But as a precautionary measure, paediatric departments have been directed to run broad spectrum tests on children admitted with symptoms [of respiratory ailments] to detect any new pathogens,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US