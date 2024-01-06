Govt. hospitals in Haryana grappling with shortage of specialist doctors

January 06, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Government-run hospitals in Haryana are facing a severe shortage of specialist doctors with some establishments functioning without a single specialist in some departments, causing major inconvenience to patients. Government doctors in Haryana had called a strike on December 29 last year to press their demands for the formation of a specialist cadre. However, they put off the strike after an assurance from the government. That was the second time in a week that government doctors affiliated to the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS), a body representing government doctors in Haryana, had called a strike. Apart from the formation of a specialist cadre for doctors, their demands include reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses and a dynamic assured career progression scheme on a par with Central government doctors. Radiologist and Additional Senior Medical Officer, Rewari Civil Hospital, Anil Yadav said there were only nine radiologists in more than 20 civil hospitals in the State. “While a radiologist gets a salary of around ₹4-5 lakh per month in private hospitals, government hospitals pay only ₹1 lakh. Similarly, other specialist doctors in government hospitals are highly underpaid. Besides, the additional task of preparing medico-legal certificates and attending to court hearings add to the work burden, he said, adding that the infrastructure in government hospitals is inadequate. “It is because of these factors that doctors are not willing to work in government hospitals in Haryana,” said Mr. Yadav, who also happens to be the general secretary of HCMSA. The HCMSA, he added, has raised the issue along with other demands on several occasions and with different platforms, but there has been no resolution. HCMSA president Rajesh Khyali said a meeting was held with the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, to discuss certain issues, but the members are still waiting for a meeting with the Finance Department. Amid the growing trend of specialist doctors quitting government services in Haryana over the past few years, the State government had set up a three-member committee last year to “elicit and evaluate” the reasons for the high number of resignations. Mr. Khaliya alleged that the setting up of the committee was “a mere eyewash and no concrete action was taken by the government despite the matter being brought to the notice of the higher authorities several times”. He claimed that the number of various specialists such as gynaecologists, anaesthesiologists, physicians and paediatricians in Haryana was less than half of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) recommendations and some districts didn’t have a single specialist in some departments. As per the IPHS recommendations, there should be one specialist each of medicine, surgery, obstetrics, and paediatrics at a community health centre (CHC) as well as an anesthetist and public health programme manager, and an eye surgeon for every four CHCs. He said that nearly half of the 400-odd specialists hired in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak had quit within a couple of months.