Govt. hospitals can’t insist on voter ID for treatment: HC

December 21, 2022 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that government hospitals in the national capital must provide medical treatment to all citizens irrespective of their place of residence.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh made this observation while hearing a plea by a Bihar resident who alleged that the city government-run Lok Nayak hospital provided free MRI tests only to the residents of Delhi.

The petitioner also told the court that the hospital had given him a date in July 2024 to do an MRI of his left knee, whereas patients from Delhi were getting earlier dates for the same test.

In response, the Delhi government told the court that its hospitals did not discriminate against patients based on their place of residence.

The High Court observed, “They [hospitals] can’t insist on voter ID here.” It added that AIIMS or any other hospital in Delhi cannot stop citizens from coming to the Capital to seek treatment.

The court reiterated its earlier judgment where it had ruled that insofar as health treatment is concerned, treatment has to be provided to all citizens without any consideration for their place of residence.

The petitioner claimed that patients with Delhi voter ID cards were given earlier dates for their treatment, while those from outside were made to wait for longer periods. The petitioner also said that a doctor at the Lok Nayak hospital had told him that the free-of-cost MRI facility was available to Delhi’s residents only while others had to pay for the test.

