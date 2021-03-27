Govt. honours 98 schoolteachers, principals for their contribution

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 03:12 IST

Ninety-eight schoolteachers and principals were honoured for their contribution to education at the State Teachers Award ceremony organised by the Delhi government on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia implored teachers to rethink strategies on assessment and learning. “We need to build correct approaches and develop 360-degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end-of-year 3-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers,” he said.

He added that the challenge is to eliminate rote-learning practices, and this is why govt. is at the juncture of establishing the Delhi Education Board. “Our Delhi Education Board will develop continuous and comprehensive assessments augmenting a holistic learner profile of students and enabling teachers to refine their instruction,” Mr. Sisodia said. He said that the education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless. “Our teachers and principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Of all those who were honoured, 69 teachers were from Delhi government schools, 18 from private and 11 from civic bodies.