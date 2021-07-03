Govt. holds interactive session for students with entrepreneur

NEW DELHI

03 July 2021 00:47 IST

The Delhi government on Friday organised an interactive session as a part of its Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) with Sanjeev Bikhchandani — founder of Info Edge India Ltd. — the company that owns Naukri.com.

Mr. Bikhchandani told students those successful businesses are built on deep customer insights and that they must study customer behaviour when they want to set up a business. “There is no substitute for hard work. You will face hardships, especially in the initial years. Think of the long term and keep persevering...Dream big, start small is a mantra I have followed, and it really helped me.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaking about the EMC and the government’s initiative to give seed money to students with entrepreneurial ideas said the students would be given ownership of the profit from their venture, and the government would bear the losses if any.

