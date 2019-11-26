Govt. health check-up programme rolled out

The mandatory ‘Annual Health Check-up Scheme’ for all Delhi government employees, aged 40 and above, which had received Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s in-principle approval earlier, is being rolled out for implementation in the Capital, Raj Niwas said on Monday.

The facilities can be availed by all Delhi government staff from government hospitals, 16 empanelled private hospitals in Delhi and eight empanelled private hospitals in the NCR.