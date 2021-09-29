‘Govt. has not kept vow to pay rent of tenants’

BJP to protest at CM’s house tomorrow

The BJP will gherao Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday to protest against the Delhi government for allegedly failing to keep its promise of paying rent of tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said State party president Adesh Gupta.

The Delhi High Court had expressed displeasure over the non-fulfilment of this promise made by Mr. Kejriwal recently but this was not the first time that the government had backtracked on such a statement, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

“To hide its own failures, the senior counsel of the government told the High Court that so far nobody has contacted us asking for rental amount to be paid,” Mr. Gupta said.

“While on one hand the Kejriwal government falsely charges daily wagers for not contacting it and on the other when they file a writ petition in the court for the rent payment, the same government opposes it,” he alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri suggested that Mr. Kejriwal publicly apologise on the issue. “Kejriwal had announced ₹1 crore each to the families of every doctor, nurse, medical staff, sweeper, teacher, policeman, and staff working related to COVID. The number of such families is about 400, but so far only a dozen people have been given this amount,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.