‘Govt. has no strategy to contain virus’

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020 00:14 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday alleged that the Delhi government did not have a clear strategy to contain the pandemic as the number of cases crossed the 1000 mark for two consecutive days.

“Mr. Kejriwal is hiding the actual death figures and advising people not to panic and is recommending home isolation for positive patients. How can people in a populated city like Delhi remain in home isolation,” said Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar. The Delhi Congress also visited J Clusters at Tughlaqabad, where a major fire gutted a large number of juggis recently and distributed essential items.

