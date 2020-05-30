Delhi

‘Govt. has no strategy to contain virus’

The Delhi Congress on Friday alleged that the Delhi government did not have a clear strategy to contain the pandemic as the number of cases crossed the 1000 mark for two consecutive days.

“Mr. Kejriwal is hiding the actual death figures and advising people not to panic and is recommending home isolation for positive patients. How can people in a populated city like Delhi remain in home isolation,” said Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar. The Delhi Congress also visited J Clusters at Tughlaqabad, where a major fire gutted a large number of juggis recently and distributed essential items.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:15:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-has-no-strategy-to-contain-virus/article31705839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY