Govt. has lost trust of people: RS MP Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday said the government might have won trust vote in the Haryana Assembly, but it lost the trust of people. Addressing the Kisan-Mazdoor Traders Conference at Jat Bhawan in Karnal, Mr. Hooda moved a no-confidence motion against the government in a packed public meeting, which was unanimously passed by the massive crowd.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Hooda said the BJP had won all 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but even their Ministers were unable to enter many villages in the State and added that the BJP must introspect why this situation had come up.

He said the environment in the State had changed from hope to despair as every section of the State was feeling cheated and betrayed, which was in sharp contrast to the Congress’ rule for over 10 years. “Every section was happy during the 10-year rule of the Congress’ Hooda government. At that time, the farmers were debt-free because of good rates of crops and agricultural workers also got good wages. The vaults of small businessmen were full of currency notes, but now they don’t even have coins in it. During our government, farmers would sell his crop and come home with pockets filled with money. Today, the same farmers return home with empty pockets,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said farmers and labourers had been protesting peacefully on roads for the last four months. “They are suffering but are not making anyone suffer. Negotiations between the government and the farmers have been closed for more than two months. The government is not ready to give up its stubborn attitude. I urge the government to understand the seriousness of the situation and talk to the farmers immediately and agree to their demands to end the deadlock. The solution to this problem will not come from lathi-charge, but only through talks with farmers,” he said.

Mr. Hooda expressed concern over the economic condition of the State. “The real concern is that there is no reason why the unemployment rate in Haryana should be the highest in the country. The State surrounds Delhi on three sides. In 2012-13, Haryana was ranked number one in the country in per capita investment and was number one in employment as it had the highest economic growth and investment was taking place in the State,” he said.