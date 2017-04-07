Govt. has cheated people: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had cheated people. The party was quoting the Shunglu Committee report, which has found the AAP government guilty of corruption and nepotism.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the findings of the Committee were too grave to ignore.

“The report reflects corruption, nepotism, misuse and overreach of authority to use fruits of power for political growth and survival by pleasing MLAs and party volunteers and the foreign trips were misused for raising party funds, etc.,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“The Shunglu Committee report is just a trailer. If we conduct an investigation properly, then we will get to know that the government is full of corruption. There is no need for Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the public will show him like they did in Goa and Punjab,” BJP leader Vijay Goel said.

The Committee, in its 100-page report, raised questions over the use of bungalow at 206, Rouse Avenue, as party office by the AAP.

It also questioned the appointment of Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain as an adviser to Mission Director, Delhi State Health Mission.

‘CM should resign’

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken on Thursday demanded that a CBI inquiry be initiated into the findings of the Committee and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal step down.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Maken said, “The Shunglu Committee has indicted the AAP government for corruption, nepotism and favouritism. We demand that the Centre immediately have an FIR filed through the CBI. Mr. Kejriwal does not have the moral right to continue,” said Mr. Maken.

‘Globetrotting Ministers’

Citing the report, which details 24 foreign trips taken by Ministers and other government officials in a span of 18 months, Mr. Maken said that while the AAP had claimed to represent the “common man”, its elected representatives were jet-setting all over the world.

Mr. Maken also announced that the Congress would observe Friday as a “black day” with protests in all 272 municipal wards of Delhi.