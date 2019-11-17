Delhi

Govt. harassing people through odd-even: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of subjecting the Capital’s citizens to harassment through the enforcement of the odd-even scheme.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel has announced that he will stage a sit-in against the extension of the scheme, at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. He said that Delhiites were badly suffering due to increasing in pollution, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “completely failed” to control.

He added that even the Supreme Court had termed the scheme “a flop.”

Expressing concern over increasing pollution in the city, Mr. Goel claimed that the Supreme Court had “reprimanded” the Kejriwal-led government and pointed out that the odd-even scheme was “not a proper solution for controlling pollution”.

The third edition of the scheme was in place from November 4 to 15.

