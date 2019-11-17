Govt. harassing people through odd-even: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of subjecting the Capital’s citizens to harassment through the enforcement of the odd-even scheme.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel has announced that he will stage a sit-in against the extension of the scheme, at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. He said that Delhiites were badly suffering due to increasing in pollution, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “completely failed” to control.
He added that even the Supreme Court had termed the scheme “a flop.”
Expressing concern over increasing pollution in the city, Mr. Goel claimed that the Supreme Court had “reprimanded” the Kejriwal-led government and pointed out that the odd-even scheme was “not a proper solution for controlling pollution”.
The third edition of the scheme was in place from November 4 to 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.