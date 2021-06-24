Govt. grants permission for cutting, transplantation of over 1, 500 trees

The transplantation of trees has to be done before felling of 325 trees, says the government.

New Delhi

24 June 2021 22:52 IST

Measure part of Netaji Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi government gave permission for cutting or transplantation of 1,639 trees for redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) at Netaji Nagar.

Of these trees, 325 trees will be felled and 1,314 will be transplanted, as per a notification issued by the Delhi government. The project is part of the redevelopment of seven government colonies in the city.

NBCC (India) Limited, is doing the construction, and compensatory plantation of sapling, which is mandatory, has been done, as per the notification.

‘Over 16K saplings’

“100% Compensatory Plantation of more than 16,390 [i.e 23,833] saplings of native species have already been done by DCF (North) with maintenance arrangements for 7 years over 21.45 ha. land of New Delhi and monitored till its successful establishment,” the notification said.

The timber obtained from the removal of trees has to be auctioned and the money obtained from it has to be deposited as revenue to the government account by the NBCC.

“The lops and tops of the trees shall be sent/ supplied to the nearest crematorium free of cost and the same should be reported,” the notification read.

Also, the transplantation of trees has to be done before felling of 325 trees. “The 325 trees shall be removed or felled after successful transplantation of 1,314 trees and submission of compliance certificate to DCF (South),” the document said.