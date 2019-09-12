Govt. gears up to manage rush at pollution checking centres

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced measures to reduce rush at pollution checking centres across the Capital after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which, the government said it was still in the process of examining.

The government said that the Transport Department is taking various measures to deal with the rush at pollution checking centres. These include making 941 such facilities functional from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m and increasing the capacity of server, which earlier issued 3,200 online applications per hour, to 6,000 applications per hour.

The Delhi government, it said in a statement, had also decided to open more pollution checking centres even as it opened up 42 transport terminals and Delhi Transport Corporation depots to provide pollution checking services for private vehicles.

Threefold increase

According to the government, the Transport Department witnessed a threefold increase in the number of applications for pollution certificates that has gone up from 15,000 to 45,000 on an average per day as there were approximately 70 lakh vehicles on the road.

“Out of 1.10 crore vehicles registered in Delhi, if we exclude the ones that have crossed the limit — 15 years for petrol vehicles and 10 years for diesel vehicles — there are approximately 70 lakh vehicles on road. After the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Transport Department witnessed a threefold increase in the number of applications for pollution certificates,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“We also received complaints of malpractices at the pollution checking centres and two of these centres were suspended. We will take strict action against the violators in this regard,” he added.

“Though the State governments have certain discretionary powers to ease the penalties with respect to certain offences as per the new Motor Vehicles Act, as of now, it is not mulling to dilute them since the stringent measures are meant to ensure road safety,” the Transport Minister said further.

“We are closely observing the initiatives by other States besides consulting with various stakeholders. At any stage, if the Delhi government is convinced to reduce the penalties for certain offences, it shall do the needful,” the Minister added.

Tiwari slams govt.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari questioned why a sufficient number of pollution checking centres had not been opened by the Delhi government even after four-and-a-half years of its tenure.

“Arvind Kejriwal is playing politics with the money paid by taxpayers by spending crores of rupees on advertisements on pollution, whereas Delhi lacks the basic amenities for pollution control,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.