‘Govt. forcing people to take jabs in private hospitals’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said that it was ironic that the Arvind Kejriwal government was making “preparations” to combat the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, without addressing the present vaccination crisis.

“Due to severe vaccine shortage, a majority of Delhiites are either waiting for their second jab or for the first, as the Arvind Kejriwal government continues to indulge in shadow boxing with the Modi government on vaccine purchases,” Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

He alleged that the Delhi government was deliberately creating a situation to force people to get COVID vaccination in private hospitals for a higher price, in collusion with the private hospital cartels.

Mr. Kumar repeated his demand that all Delhiites should be given free vaccination as people have been severely impacted by pandemic, with financial stress and strain.

He added that the government should also explain why the poor people are being driven to private hospitals for vaccination and asked the government to bear the expenses of vaccination for the poor.