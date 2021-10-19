Govt. floats tender for new job portal

New Delhi

It will offer AI-based job matching among other features

The Delhi government has floated a tender for developing its “Rojgar Bazaar 2.0” portal, which will be the “first-of-its-kind job matching” digital platform, authorities said.

Over 14 lakh job seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the existing portal, as per the government and the new portal will have options for skill training, career guidance, and job matching.

However, the government did not share data on how many people got jobs till now through the portal, which was launched last year.

“The Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal was launched in August 2020 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and turned out to be a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses in Delhi. It will provide not just AI-based job matching but also end-to-end employment-related services to the youth of Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The government said that based on the experiences with Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal and to drive employment linkages across Delhi, they decided to upgrade the portal to bring in best-in-class practices from national and international job portals.

“The platform will also provide other critical services. This will range from skilling to career guidance to skill credentialing to automated analytics services, all of which will help enhance the job seekers’ ability to gain meaningful livelihoods. Also, a strong analytics platform will provide the government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on-ground positive impact,” an official statement said.

When the portal was launched last year, the government had said that in the first six hours, 51,403 job seekers registered on the portal and 1,071 employers posted 18,585 vacancies.