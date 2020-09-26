Govt. failed to keep pipeline promise: BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of laying pipelines in all residential colonies in the city remains unfulfilled, the Delhi BJP said here on Saturday.

“The second term of his government has also started but the promise has not been fulfilled yet by the Kejriwal government,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

“The Kejriwal government could not get any new resource for water supply in five years. Now everything will be left to private companies. The supply of water for 24 hours is another hollow claim made by the Delhi government,” he alleged.

With the Delhi Jal Board not having been able to address issues related to water leakage, people are forced to drink dirty water, he also claimed.