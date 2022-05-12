Govt. extends anti-open burning drive till June 13

‘Campaign extended owing to success of first phase’

The ongoing campaign against open burning in the Capital has been extended till June 13, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.

The government started the drive on April 12 as part of its summer action plan to reduce air pollution. The campaign was scheduled to end on Thursday (May 12) but it has been extended by another month owing to the success of the first phase, according to the government. A total of 5,241 sites were inspected in the past one month and 23 notices and challans were issued to violators. Also, six people were prosecuted.

“The anti-open burning campaign, which saw streamlined actions to monitor and prevent incidences of open burning in Delhi 24x7, has concluded the inspection with 500 teams from 10 departments deployed at various locations throughout the city,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.