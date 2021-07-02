Govt. enforces HC order on 15% fee deduction in city private schools

NEW DELHI

‘School cannot strike off child’s name if parents cannot pay fee’

The Delhi government on Thursday enforced a High Court order that would lead to a 15% deduction in overall fees charged by private schools in the city for the academic year 2021-22. The deduction is in lieu of unutilised facilities.

“In order to clear the confusion and give much-needed relief to parents, Delhi government has issued an order to private schools to charge fees on monthly basis, under approved heads only but with a 15% deduction in the fees for the academic year 2020-21,” the Delhi government said. It added that the school management shall not prevent the child from any ongoing activities or strike off the name of the student if the parents are unable to pay the fee due to the current hardship arising due to COVID-19.

“The order to deduct the fees by 15% as directed by the Delhi High Court has been carried out to prevent profiteering and commercialisation in times of COVID. This order directed by the Delhi government is applicable to all the 460 schools that petitioned the HC. The reduction of fees will be a respite for all the students and parents during the time of COVID,” the government said.

The government said if the monthly fee of the school in FY 2020-21 is ₹3,000, the schools are entitled to collect the fee at ₹2,550/month after a deduction of 15%.

If the school has collected the fee in excess of the direction referred above, the same shall be refunded to the parents or adjusted in the subsequent month of a fee to the parents, the govt. said.

An order by the Directorate of Education reiterated that no earmarked levies such as transportation charges will be charged during the period when the school remains closes. It added that in no case shall the school demand and collect fees from the parent/students on a quarterly basis.

Schools have also been directed to not stop the payment of monthly salary nor reduce the existing total emolument to the teaching and non-teaching staff in the name of non-availability of funds.