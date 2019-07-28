Govt. draws flak after NGT bans stone crushers in Mahendragarh

Hitting out at the BJP government over illegally operating stone crushers in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, the Swaraj India party on Saturday said it has exposed the “nexus between government officials and those involved in running illegal crushers in the State”.

The National Green Tribunal had on July 24 ordered immediate closure of all illegal, pollution-causing stone crushers in the district.

“The NGT order exposes the collusion of owners of illegal crushers and the government machinery. We hope that now the State government and the local administration will respect the order and spirit of the NGT and take strict action against erring officials and others,” said Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav.

Prosecution, penalty

The NGT also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mahendragarh to ensure immediate initiation of action by way of prosecution and recovery of compensation which must be “deterrent and relatable to the cost of restoration” so that the illegal activity is not profitable.

The order came on a petition by Mahender Singh and Tejpal Yadav, who complained that the location of the illegal stone crushers was close to plantation, reserved forest and educational institution. Besides, the area is overexploited in terms of groundwater, resulting in scarcity of water even for drinking purpose, the petition stated.

The NGT, which had sought factual and action-taken report from a joint committee, comprising representatives of the Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh; District Town and Country Planning, Haryana State Pollution Control Board; and the Divisional Forest Officer, pointed out in its order that two reports submitted earlier were filed without “application of mind and were rejected”. The third report, too, was found “inadequate to deal with the matter”, said the NGT.

Blatant violation

“The report shows the State administration in poor light. There is no explanation as to how potable water has continued to be drawn without any restriction by the State administration even though the area is critical in terms of groundwater... It is also not clear as to how blatant violation of air quality norms is being allowed for permitting operation of stone crusher units... The report does not clarify as to how many stone crushers, if any, are legitimate and do not conflict with the environment. It appears that the State administration has not cared to fully verify the compliance of environment norms while permitting continuation of the stone crushers, even after proceedings before this tribunal,” the NGT observed.

The order added that the Haryana Chief Secretary may look into the conduct of the officers who gave the earlier reports for “withholding the information” which has now been revealed.