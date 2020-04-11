Govt. doctor tests positive in Ghaziabad

Two more persons, including a government hospital doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad on Friday night, taking the tally of infected people to 27.
An official said the doctor is a medical superintendent at a hospital in Dasna. “He has been isolated,” the official added.“The doctor has been isolated and persons who have come in contact with him are being traced,” he added. The other infected person who was found positive has been found to be linked to a religious gathering in Delhi.
Meanwhile, people quarantined in a facility in Greater Noida were shifted after Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar A.P. Chaurvedi found the establishment to be not conforming to cleanliness standards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.