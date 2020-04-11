Delhi

Govt. doctor tests positive in Ghaziabad

COVID-19 tally touches 27 in U.P. district

Two more persons, including a government hospital doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad on Friday night, taking the tally of infected people to 27.

An official said the doctor is a medical superintendent at a hospital in Dasna. “He has been isolated,” the official added.“The doctor has been isolated and persons who have come in contact with him are being traced,” he added. The other infected person who was found positive has been found to be linked to a religious gathering in Delhi.

Meanwhile, people quarantined in a facility in Greater Noida were shifted after Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar A.P. Chaurvedi found the establishment to be not conforming to cleanliness standards.

