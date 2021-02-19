Delhi govt. disburses ₹3.18 crore to workers

The Delhi government has disbursed ₹3.18 crore to 488 construction workers under various welfare schemes on Thursday.

“The Labour Department has streamlined the way funds are disbursed. Disbursements and aid used to get stuck in pipelines. The Delhi government has expedited this entire process for the benefit of its people,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain laid the foundation stone of a office complex of the Legal Metrology Department which will be equipped with scientific labs and instruments.

“The new office will save precious time and money of approximately one lakh auto and taxi drivers as the existing taxi meter unit from Wazirpur industrial area will be shifted to the new building at Vishwas Nagar which is more centrally located and easily accessible,” an official statement said.