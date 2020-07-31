Govt. cuts VAT on diesel, price down by over ₹8

New Delhi

31 July 2020 03:06 IST

Kejriwal says decision will help boost economy in the Capital

The Delhi Cabinet decided to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on diesel effectively reducing its price to ₹73.64 down from ₹82 per litre, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

He said the reduction of VAT from 30% to 16.75% would lead to a dip in the per litre cost of the fuel by ₹8.36 per litre. Mr. Kejriwal added that the move would not only bring huge relief to the people of Delhi but also would also be a big step towards boosting economic revival in the Capital.

The Delhi government had, on May 4, ordered an increase in VAT on petrol to 30% from 27% and on diesel to 30% from 16.75%.

Dip in State revenue

The order had come into effect the following day and was in response to dipping State revenue on account of the national lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“The two crore people of Delhi have brought COVID-19 under control. However, we need to ensure social distancing and wear masks, because if we become complacent, the virus might spike again. We now need to focus on how we can revive the economy of Delhi because many people have been affected due to shutting down of businesses and industries,” he said.

“The people of Delhi have accepted big challenges in the past and have overcome them. We will accept and win this economic challenge as well. A crucial decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held today, which I believe will be an important step in taking the economy forward,” he added.

Many industry representatives, businessmen and traders were demanding a reduction in the prices of diesel because its price was affecting the budget of the people in addition to impacting trade and businesses.

The decision to slash VAT, and, in effect, reduce diesel prices, was taken after consultations between the Delhi government and several stakeholders, Mr. Kejriwal said.