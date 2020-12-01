Govt. cuts price of RT-PCR test to ₹800; city sees 3,726 cases

New Delhi

01 December 2020 00:56 IST

For home collection of sample, the government has capped the rate at ₹1,200

Delhi witnessed 3,726 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,70,374, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Moreover, 108 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,174. Of the total cases, 5,28,315 have recovered and there are 32,885 active cases.

The total number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours was 50,670, which is fewer than several days last week. The number of tests is usually low on bulletins on Mondays as it reflects tests done on Sunday.

RT-PCR tests

The Delhi government has reduced the maximum rate that can be charged for RT- PCR tests for COVID-19 in private facilities, according to an official order.

The maximum rate for one RT-PCR has been fixed at ₹800, when the sample is collected at a facility and ₹1,200 when it is collected from a person’s home.

The rate before Mondays order was ₹2,400 per test, which was higher than many other States. “I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt. establishments, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Also, out of the total 18,694 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 56.6% were vacant, as per the bulletin. About 77.01% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 treatment and 66.9% of the ICU beds without ventilators were occupied by Monday night, as per Delhi government data.

The positivity rate on Monday was 7.35% and the overall positivity till now is 9.07%, the bulletin says. The number of containment zones is 5,552.

Rai out of hospital

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who was tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been discharged from the hospital, according to the Minister’s office. His condition is stable and he will be under home isolation and treatment will continue, but he is yet to test negative for the virus, an AAP source said.