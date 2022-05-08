Govt. committee to select 5 markets for redevelopment

A food truck policy that will boost Delhi’s night-time economy is also in the works: Sisodia

The Delhi government will constitute a committee to choose five markets for redevelopment from over 50 market associations that have applied for it, authorities said on Saturday.

In its latest budget, the Delhi government had announced it would redevelop five markets at a project cost of ₹100 crore.

“The market associations have received this initiative with great enthusiasm and are very keen to get their market selected. All major markets of Delhi have now sought help from the government for their redevelopment,” the government said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is simultaneously working on a food truck policy, which was also announced in the budget, and the government has asked various agencies to identify places where food truck markets can be created.

“These markets will be a catalyst for Delhi’s night-time economy. The food truck business is not new in India, but no State in the country ever made a policy to streamline this business and increase job opportunities in this sector. The Delhi government is the first in the country to come up with a food truck policy,” Mr. Sisodia said.