Govt. committee to probe death of large number of fish

A large number of dead fish were found floating in the Najafgarh drain, along the Delhi-Haryana border, on July 3. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi government has formed an 11-member committee to probe the reasons why a large number of fish died in the Najafgarh drain last week.

The committee includes members from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Forest and Wildlife Department.

A large number of fish had mysteriously died in the upstream area of Najafgarh drain along the Delhi-Haryana border, officials said. The government had earlier collected samples from the area and sent them for testing.

The Najafgarh drain enters Delhi from Haryana and empties into the Yamuna. It is the largest drain and accounts for over 50% of waste water discharged from the city into the river.