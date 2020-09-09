‘Govt. committed to creating demand for industrial growth’

Industries Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the government was fully committed to raising the confidence of people as well as industrialists to create demand for industrial growth in the city.
Mr. Jain was delivering the keynote address at Confederation of Indian Industries’ (CII) Delhi Business Week session on catalysing industrial growth.
“The Delhi government is committed to taking measures for ease of doing business to catalyse industrial growth. The government has taken many steps to build consumer confidence by handling the pandemic and retaining key subsidies on essential services like electricity, water and others,” the Minister said.
Suggests moratorium
He also suggested that there may be a moratorium of no or minimal government interference for at least a year to help the industry to get back on its feet. Mr. Jain invited the industrialists to present specific Acts which need attention or amendments to give an impetus to get growth back on track and survive the pandemic.
Consumer confidence
“There is a need to create demand for and by the industry to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic-induced uncertainties and insecurities, the average spend or demand from the consumers had drastically reduced. The need of the hour is to work towards building consumer confidence to avoid long-term downward spiralling effect on the industry,” he said.
